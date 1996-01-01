Renault Trafic used cars for sale in East of England
With 6 used Renault Trafic cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Renault Trafic cars for sale in East of England
£12,495
+ VAT
Renault Trafic 1.6 SL27 BUSINESS DCI 5d 100PS EURO 6 ULEZ COMPLIANT - 9 SEATS
2017 (66 reg) | 14,657 miles
£14,995
+ VAT
Renault Trafic LL29 SPORT 9 SEAT MINIBUS 1.6 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 34,259 miles
£9,995
Renault Trafic 2.0 dCi LL29 Sport Phase 3 Crew Van 4dr (EU5, Nav)
2013 (13 reg) | 50,000 miles
£14,595
+ VAT
Renault Trafic SL27 SPORT NAV ENERGY DCI 1.6
2019 (19 reg) | 4,311 miles
£16,695
+ VAT
Renault Trafic LL29 BUSINESS 9 SEAT MINIBUS 1.6
2018 (68 reg) | 11,609 miles
£8,495
Renault Trafic 2.0 dCi SL27 Sport Phase 3 Mini Bus QS6 4dr (9 Seats, EU5)
2012 (12 reg) | 67,000 miles