Honda HR-V used cars for sale in East of England
With 8 used Honda HR-V cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£27,776
£26,456
Save£1,320
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr Petrol Hatchback
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£27,776
£26,456
Save£1,320
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr Petrol Hatchback
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£26,525
£25,135
Save£1,390
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£27,775
£24,975
Save£2,800
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Honda HR-V cars for sale in East of England
£20,990
Honda Hr-V I-VTEC SE 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,986 miles
£10,995
Honda Hr-V 1.6 I-DTEC SE NAVI 5d 118 BHP PARKING SENSORS SATNAV LOW MILEAGE
2015 (65 reg) | 33,000 miles
£24,395
Honda Hr-V 5dr 1.6idtec Ex
2019 (69 reg) | 1,894 miles
£12,699
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi 5dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 13,731 miles
£17,349
Honda Hr-V 5dr 1.5ivtec Ex
2018 (18 reg) | 10,095 miles
£22,500
Honda Hr-V I-VTEC EX 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,000 miles
£15,800
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 4,391 miles
£13,635
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 9,625 miles