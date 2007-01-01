Ford Fiesta used cars for sale in East of England
With 243 used Ford Fiesta cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£23,150
£21,495
Save£1,655
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Vignale Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£19,170
£17,479
Save£1,691
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line (s/s) 3dr
3 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£17,045
£15,695
Save£1,350
Ford Fiesta 1.1 Ti-VCT Trend (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£22,700
£21,437
Save£1,263
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Active X 5dr Petrol Hatchback
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand Ford Fiesta cars for sale in East of England
£2,495
Ford Fiesta 1.4 TD Ghia 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 62,000 miles
£5,995
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Zetec 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,164 miles
£10,399
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 140 ST-Line 3dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 10,051 miles
£7,219
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr Bluetooth
2015 (64 reg) | 6,170 miles
£3,695
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 61,000 miles
£9,100
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 48,500 miles
£8,499
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr Powershift Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 15,749 miles
£14,995
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Active X 5dr Satellite Navigation
2018 (68 reg) | 1,696 miles
£8,999
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr Powershift Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 32,430 miles
£9,399
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Titanium ECOnetic 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 18,328 miles
£6,750
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 25,183 miles
£1,780
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 71,000 miles
£8,399
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 15,107 miles
£8,575
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 5dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 13,788 miles
£6,999
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr Bluetooth
2017 (66 reg) | 23,609 miles
£7,799
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Titanium 5dr Satellite Navigation
2015 (15 reg) | 40,909 miles
£8,699
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr Bluetooth
2017 (17 reg) | 28,303 miles
£6,795
Ford Fiesta 1.0 ZETEC 5DR
2015 (65 reg) | 40,675 miles
£15,399
Ford Fiesta 1.5 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr Satellite Navigation
2018 (68 reg) | 9,180 miles
£1,283
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Finesse 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 91,105 miles
£9,999
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Zetec 5dr Bluetooth
2018 (18 reg) | 22,115 miles
£9,885
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,094 miles
£7,899
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Zetec 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 30,125 miles
£4,599
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Zetec 3dr Bluetooth
2013 (62 reg) | 73,611 miles