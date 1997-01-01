Ford Edge used cars for sale in East of England
With 8 used Ford Edge cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
RRP£46,485
£37,995
Save£8,490
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue ST-Line Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£47,985
£40,726
Save£7,259
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue Vignale Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£48,085
£39,201
Save£8,884
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue Vignale Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£46,310
£38,495
Save£7,815
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue ST-Line Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Ford Edge cars for sale in East of England
£35,000
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue Vignale Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,132 miles
£19,295
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 26,018 miles
£20,000
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Sport AWD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,068 miles
£29,499
Ford Edge-Vignale 2.0 TDCi 210 5dr Powershift
2018 (18 reg) | 6,418 miles
£35,990
Ford Edge 2.0 EcoBlue Vignale Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 200 miles
£22,991
Ford Edge Sport Tdci 2.0 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 15,610 miles
£19,999
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi 210 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2016 (66 reg) | 30,491 miles
£32,490
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Vignale Powershift 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,000 miles