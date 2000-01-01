Toyota Land Cruiser used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 14 used Toyota Land Cruiser cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale in East Midlands
£7,900
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D AUTO LC4 8-SEATS 4X4 164 BHP
2005 (05 reg) | 107,361 miles
£17,690
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 LC4 D-4D 5d 188 BHP +++Low Deposit Finance Available ++
2011 (11 reg) | 97,715 miles
£7,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.5 TD II 3dr
1992 (J reg) | 150,000 miles
£5,000
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.2 TD VX 5dr
1992 (K reg) | 107,638 miles
£4,600
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 169,539 miles
£4,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC5 5dr
2003 (53 reg) | 221,691 miles
£7,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 8 Seater D-4d Lc4 8 Seats 3 3.0
2005 (05 reg) | 104,000 miles
£30,000
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Icon 4x4 5dr (7 Seats)
2017 (17 reg) | 39,000 miles
£6,490
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2003 (53 reg) | 108,000 miles
£33,000
Toyota Land Cruiser D-4D V8 5dr Auto 4.5
2010 (60 reg) | 59,036 miles
£4,800
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 134,846 miles
£38,975
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D 4X4 Icon (177bhp) (7st)
2018 (68 reg) | 9,620 miles
£4,600
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 LC5 8-SEATS D-4D 5d 161 BHP Very High Spec
2004 (04 reg) | 175,000 miles
£21,480
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 38,000 miles