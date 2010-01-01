Nissan GT-R used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 6 used Nissan GT-R cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Nissan GT-R cars for sale in East Midlands
£39,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 530 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 38,561 miles
£64,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 ENGINEERED BY NISMO TRACK EDITION 2d 562 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 35,724 miles
£29,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Black Edition 2dr
2010 (59 reg) | 79,000 miles
£52,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 11,000 miles
£41,000
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro 4WD 2dr
2015 (64 reg) | 27,000 miles
£49,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 2d AUTO 590 BHP LITCHFIELD STAGE 1 NEVER BEEN LAUNCHED!!!!
2016 (16 reg) | 15,136 miles