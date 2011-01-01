Maserati Granturismo used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 5 used Maserati Granturismo cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Maserati Granturismo cars for sale in East Midlands
£46,500
Maserati Granturismo V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift 4.7
2016 (66 reg) | 26,490 miles
£73,000
Maserati Granturismo V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift 4.7
2019 (19 reg) | 9,510 miles
£40,980
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 Sport Auto 2dr EU5
2013 (63 reg) | 36,000 miles
£39,950
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 S MC Shift 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 30,000 miles
£36,995
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 S MC Shift 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 21,321 miles