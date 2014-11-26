White Citroen C5 used cars for sale
With 4 used White Citroen C5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Citroen C5 cars for sale
£2,995
Citroen C5 1.6 e-HDi Airdream 16v VTR+ EGS6 4dr (Nav)
2011 (61 reg) | 90,000 miles
£8,495
Citroen C5 2.0 BlueHDi 16V VTR+ [150] 4dr [Techno Pack]
2016 (16 reg) | 25,352 miles
£6,990
Citroen C5 1.6 e-HDi Airdream VTR+ (Techno Pack) ETG6 4dr
2015 (64 reg) | 28,000 miles
£3,495
Citroen C5 1.6 HDi 16v VTR+ 4dr (Nav)
2012 (62 reg) | 83,500 miles