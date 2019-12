Chrysler Delta Hatchback (2011 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 4.9

The car badged overseas as a Lancia Delta now gets Chrysler grilles and badges so it can be exported to the UK where Lancia has no sales network. It’s at the luxury end of the mid-sized hatchback market, so it’s pricey, but you get a lot for your money.