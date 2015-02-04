Black Chevrolet Cruze used cars for sale
With 12 used Black Chevrolet Cruze cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Black Chevrolet Cruze cars for sale
£2,990
Chevrolet Cruze 1.6 i LT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 51,654 miles
£2,290
Chevrolet Cruze 1.6 i S 4dr
2011 (11 reg) | 70,000 miles
£2,390
Chevrolet Cruze 1.7 TD LTZ 4dr (Nav)
2011 (61 reg) | 130,624 miles
£2,795
Chevrolet Cruze 1.6 i LT Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (153 g/km, 122 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 71,607 miles
£3,195
Chevrolet Cruze 1.7 LS VCDI 5d 129 BHP - Platinum Warranty.
2014 (14 reg) | 78,000 miles
£1,995
Chevrolet Cruze 2.0 VCDi LT 4dr
2011 (11 reg) | 126,000 miles
£2,995
Chevrolet Cruze LT 1.6 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 53,000 miles
£2,289
Chevrolet Cruze 1.8 LT 4d 139 BHP **12 Months Mot 3 Months Warranty**
2010 (60 reg) | 83,000 miles
£2,488
Chevrolet Cruze 1.8 i LT 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 62,868 miles
£3,693
Chevrolet Cruze 1.6 LS 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 33,000 miles
£3,000
Chevrolet Cruze 1.8 LT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,000 miles
£3,290
Chevrolet Cruze 1.8 LTZ 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 66,450 miles
