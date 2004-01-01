MINI used cars for sale in Bradford
With 409 used MINI cars in Bradford available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Bradford
£9,950
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D ALL4 5dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 36,880 miles
£3,993
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 115,000 miles
£3,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2005 (05 reg) | 89,000 miles
£8,321
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 31,989 miles
£1,495
MINI Hatch One 1.6 ONE 3d 89 BHP
2004 (54 reg) | 121,564 miles
£9,731
MINI Cooper 3-Door Hatch 1.5 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,848 miles
£6,101
MINI Cooper Hatch 1.6 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 41,071 miles
£27,900
MINI F60 MINI Countryman Cooper S E Exclusive 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,100 miles
£2,595
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (57 reg) | 95,000 miles
£7,690
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (140 g/km, 122 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 50,000 miles
£3,490
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 85,000 miles
£3,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 76,000 miles
£9,300
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S (s/s) 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 28,200 miles
£1,795
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 120 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 113,000 miles
£4,590
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 67,000 miles
£3,450
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Pepper) 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 73,000 miles
£1,350
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2005 (05 reg) | 112,000 miles
£5,250
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper D Hampton 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 105,941 miles
£2,150
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 67,042 miles
£4,495
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 54,000 miles
£10,850
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 25,396 miles
£1,099
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 97,000 miles
£3,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 74,000 miles
£11,000
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 44,990 miles