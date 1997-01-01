Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW X3 M

BMW X3 M image

BMW X3 M cars for sale

Search 45 cars

With 17 new and 28 used BMW X3 M cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X3 Ms offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X3 M on-the-road prices RRP from £77,190 and rises to around £85,690, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X3 M's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 25mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.