BMW Convertible cars for sale
Prepare for some serious open-top thrills and start your search for a used BMW convertible on Auto Trader. Despite the British weather, we can't get enough of hood-down motoring and BMW's range of convertibles has plenty to offer. For two-seater fun consider a used BMW Z4, or turn to a pre-owned BMW 4 Series convertible if you're keen to catch the sun, feel the wind and still have a back seat. With 4,303 used BMW Convertible cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand BMW Convertible cars for sale
£11,500
BMW Z4 2.0 18i sDrive (s/s) 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 30,477 miles
£3,995
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d M Sport 2dr
2009 (58 reg) | 134,000 miles
£4,995
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330i M Sport Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (185 g/km, 272 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 112,000 miles
£15,000
BMW 3 Series 1.8 318i 2dr
1992 (J reg) | 94,000 miles
£8,385
BMW 3 Series 325D M Sport (BMW Pro Sat Nav+Voice+LED Lights+PDC+Electric, HEATED Sport Seats+Power Mirrors) 3.0 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 77,000 miles
£11,250
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d Sport Plus 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 43,000 miles
£13,000
BMW 218D 2.0 Sport 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 14,352 miles
£14,000
BMW 218D 2.0 M Sport 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,947 miles
£13,499
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420I M SPORT 2d 181 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 66,371 miles
£2,495
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330Ci SE 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 122,449 miles
£6,300
BMW 6 SERIES 3.0 630I SPORT 2d 255 BHP
2007 (07 reg) | 89,000 miles
£7,795
BMW 2.0L 120D M SPORT 2d 175 BHP STUNNING BMW 1 SERIES WITH FSH!
2011 (11 reg) | 48,289 miles
£10,495
BMW 3 SERIES 325d Step Auto 325 M Sport 3.0 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 63,000 miles
£11,400
BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Petrol Roadster 2.0
2013 (63 reg) | 46,724 miles
£22,975
BMW 6 Series 3.0 640d M Sport Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (66 reg) | 59,669 miles
£18,985
BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 56,000 miles
£6,990
BMW 1 Series 2.0 123d M Sport 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 77,000 miles
£8,495
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d Exclusive Edition 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,000 miles
£16,750
BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport sDrive 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,000 miles
£9,950
BMW 3 Series 3.0 325d Sport Plus 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 67,000 miles
£9,950
BMW 3 Series 3.0 325d Sport Plus 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 67,000 miles
£6,500
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE 2dr
2010 (60 reg) | 95,225 miles
£4,490
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Highline 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 110,000 miles
£4,990
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d M Sport 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 57,000 miles
