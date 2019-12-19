Petrol Bentley used cars for sale
With 1,159 used Petrol Bentley cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Petrol Bentley cars for sale
£76,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr (EU5)
2015 (15 reg) | 26,150 miles
£218,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto [City+Tour] 4.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£184,000
Bentley Continental Gt V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto [Tour Spec] 4.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£74,950
Bentley Continental GT SPEED 6.0 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 13,521 miles
£164,950
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT W12 6.0 2DR AUTO
2018 (68 reg) | 3,720 miles
£17,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 17,995 miles
£80,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2016 (16 reg) | 25,800 miles
£29,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 36,000 miles
£92,875
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 19,000 miles
£12,500
Bentley Turbo R 6.8 LWB Saloon 4dr
1997 (P reg) | 111,400 miles
£149,950
Bentley BENTAYGA V8 4.0 V8 MULLINER DRIVING SPEC 5DR AUTO
2019 (69 reg) | 3,567 miles
£68,495
Bentley Continental Gtc GT21" Alloys, 625bhp, Naim Sound/Tv 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 25,321 miles
£21,500
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 48,100 miles
£25,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2d AUTO 550 BHP £4240 Of Factory Options
2007 (57 reg) | 76,000 miles
£103,891
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 SEMI-AUTO 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,986 miles
£129,995
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 PETROL SUV, TOURING SPEC, MULLINER DRIVING SPEC, REAR ENTERTAINMENT 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,000 miles
£34,600
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 Flying Spur 4dr
2010 (59 reg) | 51,000 miles
£50,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 25,000 miles
£169,990
Bentley Continental Gt W12 Mulliner Driving Specification 6.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,550 miles
£22,999
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 38,000 miles
£150,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (68 reg) | 5,000 miles
£99,990
Bentley Bentayga W12 First Edition 6.0
2016 (16 reg) | 39,000 miles
£103,000
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,000 miles
£57,599
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 29,000 miles
Latest Bentley ArticlesView more
Review
Bentley Flying Spur Saloon (2019 - ) review
The embodiment of excess in terms of luxury, performance and style, the Bentley Flying Spur is a limo you'll want to drive yourself
19 Dec 2019
Review
Bentley Bentayga SUV (2016 - ) review
The Bentayga is Bentley’s foray into the world of luxury SUVs. Read our review to see how it shapes up.
03 Dec 2019
News
Bentley EXP 100 GT
Bentley celebrates its centenary with this cool new concept car.
10 Jul 2019
Review
Bentley Continental GT Convertible (2019 - ) review
The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a luxurious open-topped tourer that'll blast across continents while drying your hair at the same time. It's
01 Mar 2019