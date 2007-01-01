Jaguar used cars for sale in Barnstaple
With 3 used Jaguar cars in Barnstaple available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£71,370
£64,343
Save£7,027
Jaguar I-Pace 294kW EV400 SE 90kWh 5dr Auto Electric Estate 1.0
5 door Automatic Electric SUV
RRP£40,800
£37,650
Save£3,150
Jaguar E-Pace 2.0d [180] Chequered Flag Edition 5dr Auto Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£40,900
£37,904
Save£2,996
Jaguar E-Pace 2.0 Petrol 200PS R-Dynamic S AUTO 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£40,320
£37,324
Save£2,996
Jaguar E-Pace 2.0 Petrol 200PS R-Dynamic S AUTO 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV