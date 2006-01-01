Honda used cars for sale in Barnstaple
With 4 used Honda cars in Barnstaple available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£28,155
£22,655
Save£5,500
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC EX Auto (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£19,970
£18,570
Save£1,400
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC EX Navi CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£26,370
£25,370
Save£1,000
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo EX (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£16,340
£16,000
Save£340
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC S CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback