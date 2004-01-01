MINI used cars for sale in Barking
With 100 used MINI cars in Barking available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Barking
£2,650
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 86,000 miles
£6,490
MINI Hatch 1.5 One D Hatchback 3dr Diesel (s/s) (95 ps)
2016 (66 reg) | 58,556 miles
£1,650
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 99,000 miles
£3,200
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 58,782 miles
£3,800
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 48,675 miles
£1,450
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 89,950 miles
£3,995
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 65,198 miles
£2,195
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2009 (58 reg) | 93,605 miles
£2,350
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 92,000 miles
£14,500
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,350 miles
£5,250
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 32,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 123,358 miles
£10,900
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper (s/s) 3dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,000 miles
£6,950
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 74,000 miles
£14,750
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 14,000 miles
£4,450
MINI Hatch 1.2 One (s/s) 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,450 miles
£3,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Graphite 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 90,000 miles
£1,895
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2004 (53 reg) | 61,000 miles
£2,895
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 85,000 miles
£6,499
MINI Hatch 1.5 One D (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 28,702 miles
£9,100
MINI Hatchback COOPER 1.5 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 43,984 miles
£8,200
MINI Hatchback ONE 1.6 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 10,629 miles
£8,800
MINI Hatchback COOPER 1.5 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 50,839 miles
£3,895
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 50,000 miles