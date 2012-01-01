Mazda used cars for sale in Ballymena
With 3 used Mazda cars in Ballymena available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£25,385
£24,885
Save£500
Mazda3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G MHEV GT Sport (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£22,645
£21,645
Save£1,000
Mazda CX-3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav+ (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£15,255
£14,755
Save£500
Mazda2 1.5 SKYACTIV-G SE-L+ (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£19,075
£18,825
Save£250
Mazda2 1.5 SKYACTIV-G MHEV GT Sport Nav (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback