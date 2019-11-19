Audi E-Tron
Audi E-Tron cars for saleSearch 57 cars
With 35 new and 22 used Audi E-Tron cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Audi range
Frequently asked questions
Audi E-Trons offer a top speed range between 118mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Audi E-Tron on-the-road prices RRP from £59,900 and rises to around £82,310, depending on the version.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.