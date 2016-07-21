Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi A4 Allroad

Audi A4 Allroad image

Audi A4 Allroad cars for sale

Search 158 cars

With 17 new and 141 used Audi A4 Allroad cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi A4 Allroad Estate (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

The allroad is an exceptionally refined and comfortable motor, with a gem of an engine range that produces strong performance and excellent efficiency. It also provides estate-car versatility, an immaculately tailored cabin and a superb four-wheel-drive...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi A4 Allroad articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A4 Allroads offer a top speed range between 154mph and 154mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A4 Allroad on-the-road prices RRP from £44,100 and rises to around £44,100, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A4 Allroad's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 35mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.