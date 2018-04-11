Aston Martin Vantage cars for sale
With 3 new and 357 used Aston Martin Vantage cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Aston Martin Vantage coupe (2017 - ) review
The new Vantage is <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/aston-martin">Aston Martin</a>’s feral sports car, not to be confused with its grander, more expensive sibling, the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/aston-martin/db11">DB11</a>. The Vantage...Read full review
Latest second hand Aston Martin Vantage cars for saleView all
£95,950
Aston Martin V8 VANTAGE COUPE 2DR ZF 8 SPEED AUTO 4.0
2018 (68 reg) | 4,058 miles
£64,995
Aston Martin Vantage 6.0 V12 S 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 31,500 miles
£400,000
Aston Martin Vantage 6.0 V12 GT12 Sportshift 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 201 miles
£49,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 S Centenary Coupe 2dr Petrol Sportshift (430 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 19,000 miles
£39,850
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Sportshift 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 37,000 miles
£59,850
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 N430 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 18,000 miles
£49,950
Aston Martin Vantage Manual 2dr [420] 4.7
2015 (15 reg) | 8,945 miles
£39,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 36,548 miles
£92,950
Aston Martin Vantage V8 4.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17,500 miles
£42,500
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 N420 Roadster 2dr
2010 (60 reg) | 36,200 miles
£92,000
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 Auto 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,300 miles
£26,500
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (56 reg) | 81,385 miles
£46,900
Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2dr Sportshift (420) 4.7
2011 (11 reg) | 17,116 miles
£32,990
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 Roadster Sportshift 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 49,000 miles
£27,999
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (56 reg) | 48,563 miles
£29,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 46,000 miles
£32,950
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 Roadster 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 27,000 miles
£35,000
Aston Martin Vantage V8, Sport Pack, FDSH, Impeccable throughout 4.7 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 31,905 miles
£22,925
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 88,850 miles
£26,500
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 63,000 miles
£27,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 28,000 miles
£101,990
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe 4.0 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,500 miles
£175,000
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 2dr 6.0
2018 (18 reg) | 600 miles
£38,500
Aston Martin Vantage S V8 3d AUTOMATIC 430 BHP * ASTON MARTIN SERVICE HISTORY * 4.7
2012 (12 reg) | 58,929 miles
Latest Aston Martin Vantage ArticlesView more
Review
Aston Martin Vantage coupe (2017 - ) review
The latest version of the Vantage is Aston Martin’s cheapest car, but with rivals like the Porsche 911, Audi R8 and Jaguar F-Type SVR, it’s anything but
11 Apr 2018
News
Say hello to the new Aston Martin Vantage
It's the lean, mean, very green, Aston Martin machine. The new Vantage is available to order now, with first deliveries in spring 2018.
21 Nov 2017
Review
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster convertible (2006 – ) review
Read the Aston Martin Vantage Roaster convertible (2006 - ) review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
10 Nov 2014
Review
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe (2004 – ) review
Read the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe (2004 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
21 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
Aston Martin Vantages offer a top speed range between 195mph and 195mph, depending on the version.
Aston Martin Vantage on-the-road prices RRP from £122,770 and rises to around £167,185, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Aston Martin Vantage's fuel economy ranges between 27mpg and 27mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.