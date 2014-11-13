Skip to contentSkip to footer
Aston Martin DBS cars for sale

With 2 new and 79 used Aston Martin DBS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Aston Martin DBS Coupe (2008 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.4

There are few more jaw dropping cars than the Aston Martin DBS. It has the performance and handling to back up those looks too.

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£249,690.00Configure
Brand new - in stock2 cars available for quick delivery£249,690.00Search
Used79 cars available now£59,975.00Search

Latest second hand Aston Martin DBS cars for sale

Latest Aston Martin DBS Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Aston Martin DBSs offer a top speed range between 211mph and 211mph, depending on the version.

  • Aston Martin DBS on-the-road prices RRP from £249,690 and rises to around £302,197, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Aston Martin DBS's fuel economy ranges between 20mpg and 20mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.