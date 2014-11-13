Abarth Punto Evo cars for sale
Abarth Punto Evo hatchback (2010 – ) review
The Abarth Punto Evo is probably the loudest-looking supermini on the market, and a welcome contrast to the conservatism of rivals like the VW Polo GTI and Skoda Fabia vRS.Read full review
£4,350
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 16v Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (142 g/km, 165 bhp)
2010 (60 reg) | 78,000 miles
£4,495
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 16v 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 80,000 miles
£6,990
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 72,000 miles
£6,000
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 67,356 miles
£5,990
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet Abarth Esseesse 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 83,000 miles
£7,995
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 16v 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 67,000 miles
£8,000
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 16v 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 42,000 miles
£6,500
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 16v 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 63,000 miles
£5,000
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 90,000 miles
£8,299
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 44,322 miles
£7,989
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2013 (62 reg) | 41,697 miles
£7,250
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 63,505 miles
£8,495
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 T-Jet Supersport 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 47,000 miles
£7,500
Abarth Punto Evo 1.4 MultiAir Turbo 5dr Hatchback Very Rare Car
2011 (61 reg) | 56,000 miles