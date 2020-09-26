Abarth 595C
Frequently asked questions
Abarth 595Cs offer a top speed range between 130mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Abarth 595C on-the-road prices RRP from £18,685 and rises to around £28,835, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Abarth 595C's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 49mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.