Dacia used cars for sale in Widnes
With 1 used Dacia cars in Widnes available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£9,409
£8,498
Save£911
Dacia Dacia Sandero Essential TCe 90 MY18 0.9 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£9,235
£8,498
Save£737
Dacia Dacia Sandero Essential TCe 90 MY18 0.9 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£17,555
£16,385
Save£1,170
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 150 Techroad 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£17,555
£16,385
Save£1,170
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 150 Techroad 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV