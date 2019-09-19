Volvo Hatchback used cars for sale
With 2,071 used Volvo Hatchback cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Volvo Hatchback cars for sale
£7,999
Volvo V40 1.6 T2 ES 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 36,000 miles
£9,269
Volvo V40 D2 R DESIGN 5dr Bluetooth 1.6
2013 (63 reg) | 32,069 miles
£16,000
Volvo V40 T3 [152] Inscription 5dr Geartronic 1.5
2018 (68 reg) | 5,949 miles
£19,295
Volvo V40 T3 R-Design Pro Automatic 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 12,900 miles
£9,300
Volvo V40 D2 Cross Country Lux 5dr Powershift 1.6
2014 (64 reg) | 29,524 miles
£10,497
Volvo V40 D3 [4 Cyl 150] R DESIGN Nav 5dr 2.0
2015 (15 reg) | 17,625 miles
£12,000
Volvo V40 2.0 T3 R DESIGN Plus 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 23,249 miles
£9,491
Volvo V40 DIESEL HATCHBACK D2 Cross Country Lux 5dr Powershift 1.6
2014 (64 reg) | 29,860 miles
£6,000
Volvo V40 1.6 D2 CROSS COUNTRY SE 5d 113 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 66,116 miles
£4,490
Volvo V40 1.6 D2 SE 5d 113 BHP APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE
2013 (63 reg) | 140,000 miles
£10,495
Volvo V40 D3 SE Lux Nav 5dr Geartronic Leather Seats 2.0
2015 (15 reg) | 44,126 miles
£9,750
Volvo V40 2.0 T3 GPF Inscription (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,200 miles
£995
Volvo 440 2.0 Si 5dr
1995 (N reg) | 67,100 miles
£8,324
Volvo V40 D2 Cross Country Lux 5dr Leather Seats 1.6
2014 (64 reg) | 52,365 miles
£18,295
Volvo V40 D3 R-Design Edition Automatic with Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, BLIS 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,800 miles
£17,895
Volvo V40 T3 Inscription Edition Automatic with Panoramic Sunroof, Park Pilot, BLIS 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,600 miles
£14,599
Volvo V40 T3 [152] Cross Country Nav Plus 5dr Geartronic 1.5
2018 (68 reg) | 22,341 miles
£6,999
Volvo V40 2.0 D2 R-Design 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 97,350 miles
£7,490
Volvo V40 2.0 D2 SE Nav Geartronic 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 80,901 miles
£9,999
Volvo V40 2.0 T2 R-Design Nav Plus (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,200 miles
£7,696
Volvo V40 1.6 D2 R-Design 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 60,670 miles
£5,399
Volvo V40 1.6 D2 ES Nav 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 98,000 miles
£12,547
Volvo V40 T3 [152] Inscription 5dr - LED HEADLIGHTS - HEATED LEATHER - DAB/CD/USB 2.0
2018 (18 reg) | 25,928 miles
£12,995
Volvo V40 2.0 T2 R-Design Pro (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,000 miles
Latest Volvo ArticlesView more
Review
Volvo XC90 SUV (2019 - ) review
The Volvo XC90 is a large seven-seat family SUV with a prestigious badge. It's luxurious, refined and beautifully appointed. Still want that X5?
19 Sep 2019
Feature
Best Car for Long Distances 2019 – Volvo XC60
Find out why the Volvo XC60 is the 2019 winner of our Best Car for Long Distances award.
09 May 2019
Review
Volvo V60 Cross Country estate (2018 - ) review
The V60 Cross Country is a variant of Volvo’s mid-size premium estate car with four-wheel drive and higher suspension for light off-road driving.
06 Mar 2019
News
Coming soon: 2020 Polestar 2
Polestar, the electrified performance subsidiary of Volvo, reveals its second model. The 2 is an all-electric saloon-like hatchback with 408 horsepower
28 Feb 2019