Electric Volkswagen used cars for sale
With 211 used Electric Volkswagen cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Electric Volkswagen cars for sale
£25,000
Volkswagen Golf Hatchback e- 5dr Auto 1.0
2019 (19 reg) | 1,098 miles
£23,999
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£20,999
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£23,499
Volkswagen e-Golf 136PS 1-speed automatic 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles
£18,395
Volkswagen E e-Golf 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 17,300 miles
£25,505
Volkswagen 99kW e-Golf 35kWh 5dr Auto Electric Hatchback 1.0
2019 (69 reg) | 4 miles
£25,000
Volkswagen Golf 99kW e- 35kWh 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1 miles
£24,990
Volkswagen e-Golf 136PS 1-speed automatic 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£21,989
Volkswagen 35.8kWh e-Golf Auto 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,318 miles
£22,980
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 123 miles
£21,499
Volkswagen 99Kw E-Golf 35Kwh 5Dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£22,750
Volkswagen 99kW e-Golf 35kWh 5dr Auto 1.6
2019 (69 reg) | 1,500 miles
£21,990
Volkswagen e-Golf 136PS 1-speed automatic 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 6,611 miles
£21,850
Volkswagen E-GOLF 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 4,530 miles
£25,490
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£23,000
Volkswagen Golf 99kW e- 35kWh 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 500 miles
£19,700
Volkswagen 35.8kWh e-Golf Auto 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 9,250 miles
£10,990
Volkswagen UP! E (60kw) e-up! CVT 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 25,000 miles
£22,899
Volkswagen Golf 99kW e- 35kWh 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£24,000
Volkswagen Golf e-Golf 136PS 1-speed automatic 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,100 miles
£31,995
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,000 miles
£24,000
Volkswagen Golf 99kW e- 35kWh 5dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 3,305 miles
£26,500
Volkswagen Golf MK7 Facelift E (136ps) e-5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£23,990
Volkswagen 99kW e-Golf 35kWh 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 6 miles
Latest Volkswagen ArticlesView more
News
Coming soon: 2020 Volkswagen Golf
The new, eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is revealed. Expect to see lots of them on the road from 2020.
24 Oct 2019
News
Coming soon: Volkswagen ID3
It’s not overstating the case to say that the launch of Volkswagen’s all-new electric car could be as historically significant to the brand as the launch
10 Sep 2019
Feature
Crossing Ireland in a Volkswagen California
We take VW's iconic camper van on a trip across the Emerald Isle and find out just what it's like to live with.
16 Aug 2019
News
Coming soon: 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
Always wanted a convertible SUV? Then Volkswagen has you covered.
14 Aug 2019