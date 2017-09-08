Latest second hand TVR Griffith cars for sale

TVR Griffith cars for sale
With 6 used TVR Griffith cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Latest second hand TVR Griffith cars for saleView all
£24,995
TVR Griffith 5.0 500 2dr
1998 (S reg) | 38,250 miles
£15,975
TVR Griffith 400 4.0 2dr
1992 (J reg) | 72,000 miles
£24,995
TVR Griffith 5.0 500 2dr
1997 (P reg) | 45,000 miles
£19,500
TVR Griffith 500 5.0 2d OUTRIGGERS REPLACED-CHASSIS WAXOYLD
1996 (N reg) | 68,000 miles
£23,990
TVR Griffith 5.0 5.0 2DR
2001 (Y reg) | 65,000 miles
£15,975
TVR Griffith 4.3 GREAT DRIVING CAR 2dr
1992 (K reg) | 59,000 miles