Tesla Convertible used cars for sale
With 3 used Tesla Convertible cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Tesla Convertible cars for sale
Latest Tesla ArticlesView more
Feature
Tesla Showdown: Model 3 vs Model S vs Model X
Model 3, Model S or Model X? Which is Tesla’s best electric car? Rory Reid finds out.
16 Oct 2019
Review
Tesla Model 3 Saloon (2019 - ) review
The Tesla Model 3 is an electric saloon car that’s about the same size as a BMW 3 Series or Audi A4. It ranges from sensible and affordable at the bottom
04 Jul 2019
Feature
Best Green Year 2019 – Tesla Model S
Find out why the Tesla Model S is the 2019 winner of our Best Green Car award.
09 May 2019
Feature
Most Loved Brand 2019 – Tesla
Find out why the Tesla is the 2019 winner of our Most Loved Brand award.
09 May 2019