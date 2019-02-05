Suzuki Saloon used cars for sale
With 7 used Suzuki Saloon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Suzuki Saloon cars for sale
£5,750
Suzuki Kizashi 2.4 Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 55,000 miles
£2,995
Suzuki SX4 1.6 GLX 4d 107 BHP Excellent Condition
2010 (10 reg) | 64,655 miles
£7,000
Suzuki Kizashi 2.4 Sport CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 55,000 miles
£7,000
Suzuki Kizashi 2.4 Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 40,000 miles
£6,495
Suzuki Kizashi 2.4 Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 76,000 miles
£9,480
Suzuki Baleno 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 22 miles
£1,990
Suzuki SX4 GLX 1.6 4dr
2010 (59 reg) | 95,728 miles
