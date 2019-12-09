SEAT MPV used cars for sale
Latest second hand SEAT MPV cars for sale
£19,240
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Ecomotive SE Lux (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 19,913 miles
£12,450
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux DSG 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 59,000 miles
£16,800
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR Ecomotive SE [150] 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,505 miles
£15,299
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 40,143 miles
£1,240
SEAT Altea 1.6 Reference 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 78,000 miles
£17,594
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE LUX 5d 184 BHP ULEZ EXEMPT
2016 (66 reg) | 32,000 miles
£3,190
SEAT Altea Xl 1.6 TDI Ecomotive CR SE 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 113,950 miles
£16,999
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Style Advanced DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,000 miles
£13,995
SEAT Alhambra TDI CR SE LUX DSG - XENONS - PAN ROOF - INTEGRATED BOOSTER SEATS - BIG SPEC 2.0 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 55,003 miles
£20,490
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux (184PS) DSG 5-Door MPV 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,942 miles
£13,270
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE LUX 5d 177 BHP HEATED SEATS + LEATHER INTERIOR
2013 (13 reg) | 66,000 miles
£18,498
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux [184] DSG [7 Seats] 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 35,880 miles
£4,795
SEAT Altea Xl 1.6 TDI Ecomotive CR SE 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 59,000 miles
£995
SEAT Altea 1.6 Reference Sport 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 78,000 miles
£18,995
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 34,114 miles
£17,499
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 22,023 miles
£17,000
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 21,884 miles
£1,695
SEAT Altea 1.9 TDI Reference 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 92,500 miles
£2,950
SEAT Altea Xl 2.0 TDI DPF Sport 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 96,712 miles
£11,990
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Ecomotive CR S 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 31,150 miles
£2,595
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Ecomotive 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 110,541 miles
£15,000
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDi SE Lux DSG 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 73,943 miles
£15,996
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 37,000 miles
£1,500
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Stylance 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 245,789 miles
