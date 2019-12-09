Latest second hand SEAT cars for sale

Manual SEAT used cars for sale
£10,000
SEAT Leon Fr Technology Tsi 1.4 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 39,518 miles
£5,495
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 TSI FR 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 57,506 miles
£795
SEAT Altea 1.9 TDI S 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 180,000 miles
£3,100
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 16v SE Chill SportCoupe 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 53,589 miles
£10,499
SEAT Ibiza 1.8 Tsi Cupra Black 3Dr
2017 (66 reg) | 31,500 miles
£3,995
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 GOOD STUFF 3d 85 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 53,000 miles
£4,395
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI S 5d 105 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 114,983 miles
£3,975
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TOCA 5d 85 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 86,000 miles
£5,995
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE TECHNOLOGY 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 88,000 miles
£5,500
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 30 YEARS 3d 85 BHP ALLOYS, CLIMATE, E/W. RADIO CD
2014 (14 reg) | 47,042 miles
£795
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TDI Reference Sport 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 137,000 miles
£2,000
SEAT Ibiza 1.6 TDI CR Sport SportCoupe 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 100,000 miles
£11,909
SEAT Leon 1.4 TSI 125 FR Technology 5dr - LED HEADLIGHTS - DRIVING MODES
2018 (18 reg) | 27,785 miles
£12,156
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic [EZ] 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB/SD - APPLE CARPLAY
2018 (68 reg) | 4,923 miles
£800
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 16v Formula Sport 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 138,000 miles
£9,995
SEAT Leon Tdi Se Dynamic Technology 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,037 miles
£12,995
SEAT Leon Tdi Fr Technology 2.0 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 38,438 miles
£4,194
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI S ST (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 129,936 miles
£6,408
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI 110 SE 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 65,084 miles
£7,200
SEAT Leon 1.4 TSI SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 57,000 miles
£9,799
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI 110 SE Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,890 miles
£8,199
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 TSI 110 FR Technology 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,380 miles
£12,990
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 MPI (80ps) FR 5-Door 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£9,690
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI (95ps) SE (s/s) 5-Door 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 8,953 miles
