SEAT Hatchback used cars for sale
With 5,297 used SEAT Hatchback cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand SEAT Hatchback cars for sale
£11,995
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 30,269 miles
£1,495
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 16v SE SportCoupe 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 130,000 miles
£3,995
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 Sportrider 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 49,170 miles
£1,295
SEAT Leon 1.9 TDI Stylance 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 182,000 miles
£5,995
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TSI Bocanegra SportCoupe DSG 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 90,000 miles
£18,387
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 Toca 3dr - AUX - SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS - CD PLAYER
2014 (14 reg) | 70,457 miles
£7,660
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 TSI SE Technology 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 40,000 miles
£500
SEAT Arosa 1.0 S 3dr
2003 (03 reg) | 141,000 miles
£12,440
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI FR Technology (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 28,087 miles
£10,595
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI FR (Tech Pack) DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 38,572 miles
£15,500
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO 150 FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 10,972 miles
£11,500
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 FR 5dr [Technology Pack]
2016 (16 reg) | 34,115 miles
£9,000
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 FR 3dr [Technology Pack]
2014 (14 reg) | 62,331 miles
£13,400
SEAT Leon 1.0 TSI SE Dynamic [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 14,152 miles
£9,300
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 SE Technology 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 9,359 miles
£15,500
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,079 miles
£13,400
SEAT Leon 1.0 TSI SE Dynamic [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 13,075 miles
£8,600
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 SE Technology 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,023 miles
£9,500
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI 110 SE Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 44,595 miles
£9,000
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 SE 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,011 miles
£19,000
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,927 miles
£8,300
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI 110 SE Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 72,318 miles
£3,330
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 S 3dr [AC]
2012 (62 reg) | 74,189 miles
£9,991
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 FR 5dr [Technology Pack]
2016 (65 reg) | 59,728 miles
Latest SEAT ArticlesView more
Review
Seat Alhambra MPV (2015 - ) review
The Seat Alhambra is a large seven-seat MPV that provides buyers with huge space, ingenious seating, plenty of quality and lots of luxury equipment.
09 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Arona SUV (2017 - ) review
The Seat Arona is a small SUV that offers buyers a more stylish alternative to supermini-sized hatchbacks. Find out why such cars are becoming more and
06 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Tarraco SUV (2019 - ) review
The Seat Tarraco is a seven-seat SUV that is the flagship of Seat’s range, and that’ll make it popular with large families, especially if they have one
03 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Ateca SUV (2016 - ) review
The Seat Ateca isThe Seat Ateca is a compact SUV that's available in front- or four-wheel drive. It's well styled, great value and underpinned by proven
09 Dec 2019