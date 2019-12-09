SEAT Estate used cars for sale
With 691 used SEAT Estate cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand SEAT Estate cars for sale
£6,495
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR (Tech Pack) ST DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 136,000 miles
£17,990
SEAT Leon ST CUPRA 290 Black 2.0 TSI 290 PS 6-speed manual 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 27,743 miles
£12,990
SEAT Leon ST FR Technology 1.8 TSI 180 PS 7-speed DSG-auto 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 27,080 miles
£10,000
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDi 150 FR Technology 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 43,484 miles
£7,995
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR TECHNOLOGY 5d 150 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 54,000 miles
£13,126
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI 150 FR Technology 5dr DSG Satellite Navigation
2018 (18 reg) | 27,331 miles
£12,449
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI 150 FR Technology 5dr DSG Bluetooth
2018 (18 reg) | 35,397 miles
£19,995
SEAT Leon Estate 1.5 TSI EVO FR Sport (150ps) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,401 miles
£7,100
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE ST DSG (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 43,801 miles
£9,750
SEAT Leon 1.4L SE TSI 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,131 miles
£3,695
SEAT Exeo 2.0 TDI DPF SE (Tech Pack) ST 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 124,000 miles
£3,490
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 TSI SPORTRIDER 5d 103 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 81,525 miles
£7,995
SEAT Leon Tdi Fr Technology 2.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 96,442 miles
£9,995
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGY 5d 114 BHP Buy Now Pay Feb 2020
2017 (17 reg) | 32,655 miles
£3,994
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TDI Ecomotive SE ST 5dr Diesel Manual (s/s) (95 g/km, 74 bhp)
2016 (16 reg) | 120,000 miles
£2,900
SEAT Exeo 2.0 TDI DPF Sport Tech ST 5dr Diesel Manual (139 g/km, 141 bhp)
2011 (11 reg)
£7,610
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE 5dr [Technology Pack]
2015 (15 reg) | 29,311 miles
£15,850
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 280 ST DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 44,000 miles
£15,995
SEAT Leon ST 1.5 TSI EVO FR (130ps) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,680 miles
£15,995
SEAT Leon ST 1.5 TSI EVO FR (130ps) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,747 miles
£16,995
SEAT Leon ST (2016) 1.4 TSI XCELLENCE Technology 125 PS 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 1,123 miles
£11,400
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR TECHNOLOGY 5d 184 BHP - BLUETOOTH, REVERSE SENSORS, DAB
2016 (66 reg) | 22,614 miles
£13,290
SEAT Leon Estate (2016) 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic 115 PS DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,712 miles
£3,395
SEAT Ibiza 1.2 TDI Ecomotive CR SE ST 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 92,000 miles
