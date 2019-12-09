Automatic SEAT used cars for sale
With 1,684 used Automatic SEAT cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand SEAT cars for sale
£11,750
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic Technology 5dr DSG Diesel Hatchback
2017 (67 reg) | 14,942 miles
£19,750
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 18,792 miles
£16,583
SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport 5dr DSG - ALCANTARA - DRIVING MODES
2018 (18 reg) | 11,322 miles
£13,999
SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI 115 SE 5DR DSG AUTOMATIC | 6% APR AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR |
2018 (18 reg) | 10,607 miles
£14,991
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR S [150] 5dr DSG
2016 (66 reg) | 34,231 miles
£18,990
SEAT Leon 5dr 1.5 TSI EVO (150ps) FR DSG
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£11,690
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI 150 FR Technology 5dr DSG
2017 (17 reg) | 17,980 miles
£5,495
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TSI Cupra SportCoupe DSG 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 68,000 miles
£10,890
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 FR 5dr DSG [Technology Pack]
2016 (16 reg) | 25,260 miles
£13,995
SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology 5dr DSG
2018 (18 reg) | 5,000 miles
£10,990
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR (Tech Pack) DSG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,000 miles
£21,990
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 DSG (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,751 miles
£19,995
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 Hatchback 5dr Petrol DSG (s/s) (300 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 17,000 miles
£9,295
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR DSG 5d 150 BHP Leather,DAB,Cruise,Media
2013 (13 reg) | 30,000 miles
£18,445
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE LUX 5d 150 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 29,884 miles
£20,176
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux [150] 5dr DSG Diesel Estate
2016 (66 reg) | 18,339 miles
£11,991
SEAT Leon 1.4 EcoTSI FR Technology ST DSG (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,142 miles
£19,950
SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI SE Technology [EZ] 5dr DSG Diesel Estate
2019 (19 reg) | 10,123 miles
£10,125
SEAT Leon 1.8 TSI FR (Tech Pack) SportCoupe DSG (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 34,823 miles
£18,709
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux [150] 5dr DSG - SAT NAV - REVERSE CAM - 7 SEATS
2016 (66 reg) | 14,589 miles
£18,650
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux [184] 5dr DSG - REVERSE CAM - 7 SEATS - HEATED LEATHER
2017 (17 reg) | 43,473 miles
£18,500
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 18,500 miles
£12,450
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux DSG 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 59,000 miles
£5,995
SEAT Ibiza 1.4 TSI Bocanegra SportCoupe DSG 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 90,000 miles
Latest SEAT ArticlesView more
Review
Seat Alhambra MPV (2015 - ) review
The Seat Alhambra is a large seven-seat MPV that provides buyers with huge space, ingenious seating, plenty of quality and lots of luxury equipment.
09 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Arona SUV (2017 - ) review
The Seat Arona is a small SUV that offers buyers a more stylish alternative to supermini-sized hatchbacks. Find out why such cars are becoming more and
06 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Tarraco SUV (2019 - ) review
The Seat Tarraco is a seven-seat SUV that is the flagship of Seat’s range, and that’ll make it popular with large families, especially if they have one
03 Dec 2019
Review
Seat Ateca SUV (2016 - ) review
The Seat Ateca isThe Seat Ateca is a compact SUV that's available in front- or four-wheel drive. It's well styled, great value and underpinned by proven
09 Dec 2019