Daihatsu used cars for sale in Scotland
With 4 used Daihatsu cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Daihatsu cars for sale in Scotland
£1,595
Daihatsu Sirion 1.3 SE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 76,000 miles
£4,390
Daihatsu Terios 1.5 SX 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 53,000 miles
£4,295
Daihatsu Terios 1.5 S 5d 104 BHP 1 OWNER CAR , WITH FULL NISSAN HISTORY
2007 (07 reg) | 37,139 miles
£3,300
Daihatsu Terios 1.5 SX 5d 104 BHP 5 SERVICE STAMPS
2006 (56 reg) | 74,540 miles