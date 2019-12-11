Porsche Coupe used cars for sale
With 2,124 used Porsche Coupe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Porsche Coupe cars for sale
£67,995
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 19,000 miles
£36,995
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 44,000 miles
£47,900
Porsche 911 [997] CARRERA COUPE S 2dr PDK 3.8
2010 (60 reg) | 31,012 miles
£80,000
Porsche 911 CARRERA 4 GTS PDK 3.8 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 18,549 miles
£30,995
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 40,793 miles
£79,950
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 S 3.6 2dr
1996 (09 reg) | 64,500 miles
£196,995
Porsche 911 4.0 991 GT3 RS PDK 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,000 miles
£66,500
Porsche 911 991 CARRERA COUPE S 2dr PDK 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 25,000 miles
£32,000
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 PDK 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 41,800 miles
£15,000
Porsche Cayman 2.7 24V 2d 242 BHP Full Porsche / Specialist History
2008 (08 reg) | 57,000 miles
£11,990
Porsche 911 MK 996 Porsche 911 3.6 996 Carrera 2 2dr APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE
2003 (03 reg) | 112,000 miles
£57,950
Porsche 911 CARRERA 2DR PDK 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 24,050 miles
£14,750
Porsche 911 3.6 996 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr
2003 (03 reg) | 84,862 miles
£59,950
Porsche 911 CARRERA PDK 3.0 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,898 miles
£17,950
Porsche 911 CARRERA 2 TIPTRONIC S 3.6 2dr
2003 (52 reg) | 59,279 miles
£27,700
Porsche Cayman 2.7 24V PDK 2d AUTO 275 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 47,745 miles
£39,995
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,000 miles
£48,491
Porsche Cayman 3.4 GTS 2dr PDK
2015 (15 reg) | 22,642 miles
£86,950
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera 4 GTS PDK 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,025 miles
£79,990
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera GTS PDK (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 5,800 miles
£19,925
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S 2dr
2005 (54 reg) | 111,000 miles
£16,495
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 96,000 miles
£15,895
Porsche Cayman 24V S 3.4 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 52,180 miles
£26,744
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S 2dr
2005 (54 reg) | 56,276 miles
