Red Porsche 924 used cars for sale
With 5 used Red Porsche 924 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Porsche 924 cars for sale
£6,495
Porsche 924 2.5 S 2dr
1985 (C reg) | 94,000 miles
£9,000
Porsche 924 2.5 S 2dr
1986 (D reg) | 88,500 miles
£4,950
Porsche 924 2.0 2dr
1984 (A reg) | 65,750 miles
£8,995
Porsche 924 2.5 S 2dr
1986 (C reg) | 120,800 miles
£4,500
Porsche 924 2.0 2.0 2d AUTO LUX 125 BHP 6 MONTH WARRANTY + PX WELCOME
1983 (Y reg) | 53,000 miles