Used cars for sale in Plymouth
With 0 used cars in Plymouth available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,000
£27,570
Save£3,430
Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV Zetec (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£23,150
£21,495
Save£1,655
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Vignale Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£19,765
£18,000
Save£1,765
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 R Line 5dr (012/n206974)
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£43,175
£38,805
Save£4,370
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 D180 SE 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV