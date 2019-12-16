Manual Peugeot used cars for sale
With 13,888 used Manual Peugeot cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Peugeot cars for sale
£1,150
Peugeot 207 CC 1.6 16v Sport 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 71,889 miles
£7,370
Peugeot 208 BLUE HDI S/S ACTIVE 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 4,519 miles
£6,990
Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 56,000 miles
£5,489
Peugeot 108 Access 1.0 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 9,949 miles
£6,989
Peugeot 308 Active Sw Blue HDi 1.6 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 29,826 miles
£4,500
Peugeot Partner 1.6 TEPEE S HDI 5d 75 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 76,562 miles
£1,495
Peugeot 207 1.4 S 5dr (a/c)
2011 (11 reg) | 43,000 miles
£6,490
Peugeot 208 1.0 Puretech Active 3Dr
2014 (64 reg) | 17,109 miles
£3,490
Peugeot 107 1.0 12v Active 3dr
2014 (63 reg) | 26,000 miles
£1,290
Peugeot 207 1.6 S HDI 5d 90 BHP
2009 (09 reg) | 116,000 miles
£6,995
Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDI TEPEE OUTDOOR 5d 112 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 45,000 miles
£6,472
Peugeot RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr LOW MILEAGE!
2012 (12 reg) | 39,000 miles
£7,984
Peugeot 208 1.2 PURETECH ALLURE 5d 82 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 10,348 miles
£1,195
Peugeot 407 1.6 SW SE HDI 5d 108 BHP **ONE LADY OWNER FROM NEW**
2007 (07 reg) | 99,000 miles
£1,395
Peugeot 308 1.6 SPORT HDI 5d 108 BHP ALLOYS*AIR CON*BLUETOOTH
2010 (10 reg) | 100,000 miles
£8,499
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech 82 Active 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 12,474 miles
£21,590
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Premium 5dr - MASSAGE SEATS - SAT NAV - DIGITAL COCKPIT
2018 (68 reg) | 11,145 miles
£1,000
Peugeot 307 1.4 16v S 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 87,000 miles
£8,689
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 18,100 miles
£6,750
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Access (a/c) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 34,699 miles
£595
Peugeot 307 1.6 16v S 5dr (a/c)
2003 (03 reg) | 123,000 miles
£2,199
Peugeot 207 1.6 HDi FAP Economique + 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 88,000 miles
£3,999
Peugeot 207 Gt Cc 1.6 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 27,142 miles
£8,999
Peugeot 208 Allure 1.2 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 16,245 miles
Latest Peugeot Articles
Review
Peugeot 2008 SUV (2019 - ) review
Read about Peugeot’s stylish new 2008 compact crossover, offering smart looks and the choice of diesel, petrol and full electric drivetrains
16 Dec 2019
Review
Peugeot 108 Top convertible (2014 - ) review
Read all about the Peugeot 108 Top, a city car hatchback with a retractable roof that aims to offer style and the wind in your hair.
13 Nov 2019
Review
Peugeot Traveller MPV (2016 - ) review
The Peugeot Traveller is based on a panel van, but with windows and seats fitted, it’s used to carry people rather than payload. In that regard, it’s a
07 Nov 2019
Review
Peugeot 308 SW Estate (2017 - ) review
The Peugeot 308 has some very tough rivals out there in the shape of the Ford Focus Estate, Volkswagen Golf Estate, Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer. So, can
07 Nov 2019