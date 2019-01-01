Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 3 used Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,580
£35,721
Save£3,859
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI Match DSG 4Motion (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£40,234
£38,290
Save£1,944
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace R-Line Tech 2.0 TSI 4Motion 190PS 7-Speed DSG 5 Door 2020
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£36,215
£31,215
Save£5,000
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI SE Nav DSG 4Motion (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£45,346
£41,815
Save£3,531
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI 190 4Motion R Line Tech 5dr DSG Diesel Estate
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV