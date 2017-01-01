Maserati Ghibli used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 6 used Maserati Ghibli cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£62,435
£49,995
Save£12,440
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£57,300
£43,000
Save£14,300
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£67,816
£53,000
Save£14,816
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£69,456
£54,995
Save£14,461
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 Ribelle Saloon 4dr Petrol ZF (s/s) (350 ps)
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
Latest second hand Maserati Ghibli cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£27,750
Maserati Ghibli V6D 4Dr Auto [Luxury Pack] 3.0
2017 (17 reg) | 25,685 miles
£29,990
Maserati Ghibli DV6 3.0 4dr
2018 (67 reg) | 9,532 miles
£63,900
Maserati Ghibli V6 Gransport 4Dr Auto 3.0
2019 (68 reg) | 893 miles
£57,995
Maserati Ghibli V6 [350] 4Dr Auto [Sport Pack] 3.0
2019 (68 reg) | 6,085 miles
£44,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2019 (68 reg) | 6,025 miles
£44,945
Maserati Ghibli V6D Granlusso 4Dr Auto 3.0
2019 (68 reg) | 7,846 miles