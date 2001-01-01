Porsche Boxster used cars for sale in North East
With 4 used Porsche Boxster cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Porsche Boxster cars for sale in North East
£14,490
Porsche Boxster 3.2 986 S Anniversary Edition 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 36,000 miles
£8,995
Porsche Boxster 3.2 986 S 2dr
2003 (53 reg) | 55,000 miles
£28,990
Porsche Boxster 2.7 24V PDK 2d 265 BHP **UPGRADE ALLOYS TURBO S WHEELS**
2013 (13 reg) | 27,500 miles
£3,999
Porsche Boxster 2.7 986 2dr
2001 (Y reg) | 135,000 miles