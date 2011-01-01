Jeep Compass used cars for sale in North East
With 2 used Jeep Compass cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,380
£30,880
Save£500
Jeep Compass 1.4T MultiAirII Limited (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£26,430
£23,430
Save£3,000
Jeep Compass 1.4 Longitude 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£27,230
£23,730
Save£3,500
Jeep Compass 1.4T MultiAirII Night Eagle (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£29,370
£25,870
Save£3,500
Jeep Compass 1.6 MultiJetII Night Eagle (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV