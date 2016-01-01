BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe used cars for sale in North East
With 5 used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe cars for sale in North East
£29,750
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640d M Sport Gran Coupe 3.0 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 9,338 miles
£23,490
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640d M Sport Gran Coupe 3.0 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,541 miles
£26,000
BMW 6 Series 640d M Sport 4dr Auto 3.0
2016 (66 reg) | 18,353 miles
£21,950
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640d M Sport Gran Coupe 3.0 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 31,811 miles
£11,990
BMW 6 SERIES 3.0 640D M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d AUTO 309 BHP ***FULL HEATED BLACK LEATHER***
2014 (14 reg) | 120,049 miles