Petrol MINI used cars for sale
With 10,320 used Petrol MINI cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Petrol MINI cars for sale
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 110,000 miles
£1,485
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (54 reg) | 79,750 miles
£999
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (03 reg) | 88,500 miles
£9,975
MINI Convertible 1.6 John Cooper Works 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 46,000 miles
£3,800
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 62,500 miles
£4,490
MINI Hatch One 1.6 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 56,000 miles
£7,600
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper S (s/s) 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 11,400 miles
£3,450
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 58,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (57 reg) | 127,000 miles
£5,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 78,000 miles
£700
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 153,000 miles
£4,889
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 47,450 miles
£7,998
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr [Chili Pack] - 16IN ALLOYS - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
2014 (64 reg) | 36,365 miles
£10,990
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr [Chili/Media Pack XL] - LED HEADLIGHTS - CHILI PACK
2016 (16 reg) | 19,832 miles
£3,249
MINI Clubman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 71,224 miles
£590
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 121,000 miles
£5,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 39,265 miles
£995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (163 g/km, 116 bhp)
2004 (53 reg) | 102,000 miles
£5,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 102,000 miles
£1,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 123,486 miles
£15,999
MINI Hatch John Cooper Works 2.0 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 39,817 miles
£14,000
MINI Cooper Clubman 1.5 Cooper Black Pack 6dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,442 miles
£12,800
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 14,903 miles
£8,500
MINI Hatchback 1.2 One 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 40,223 miles
Latest MINI Articles
Feature
Mini GP video review
Rory Reid encounters the most bonkers Mini ever. Watch our full review of the Mini Hatch, the fastest most powerful production Mini to date,
11 Dec 2019
Review
Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Mini Hatch a small car that’s great to drive and has plenty of substance to back up the quirky style. Find out why in our detailed expert review.
10 Dec 2019
Review
MINI Clubman hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Clubman is Mini’s take on the prestige family hatchback, meaning it plays rival to popular cars like the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class and
25 Sep 2019
Review
Mini Convertible (2018 - ) review
The Mini Convertible is one of the UK’s most popular soft-top cars, and as a small, sporty convertible, competes with everything from the Fiat 500C to
13 Jun 2019