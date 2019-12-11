Manual MINI used cars for sale
With 10,448 used Manual MINI cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale
£4,150
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 39,000 miles
£8,495
MINI Convertible 1.6 ONE HIGHGATE 2d 98 BHP LOW RATE FINANCE
2014 (64 reg) | 31,234 miles
£2,190
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 86,000 miles
£11,495
MINI 2.0 Cooper S Convertible 2dr Petrol (s/s) (192 ps)
2016 (16 reg) | 18,455 miles
£4,999
MINI Hatch One 1.6 One - Pepper pack Call us for a finance quote! 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 81,000 miles
£2,781
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER D 3d 108 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 92,000 miles
£3,289
MINI Clubman 1.6 COOPER 5d 118 BHP LEATHER * NO ADMIN FEES *
2008 (08 reg) | 108,515 miles
£2,990
MINI Hatch One 1.4 one 3d 94 BHP WE SPECIALISE IN MINI'S!!!!!!
2009 (59 reg) | 74,000 miles
£17,399
MINI Hatch John Cooper Works 2.0 JOHN COOPER WORKS 3d 228 BHP JCW Cup Spoke Alloys
2017 (67 reg) | 13,152 miles
£1,599
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2005 (05 reg) | 95,000 miles
£6,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 57,957 miles
£5,300
MINI Countryman COOPER 1.6 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 99,983 miles
£3,395
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 60,150 miles
£5,995
MINI Roadster 1.6 COOPER 2DR
2012 (62 reg) | 48,000 miles
£9,295
MINI Hatch 1.5 COOPER 3DR
2016 (66 reg) | 42,000 miles
£7,690
MINI Hatch One 1.2 ONE 3d 101 BHP PEPPER PACK
2015 (15 reg) | 38,000 miles
£6,250
MINI Hatch 1.6 One D 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 40,142 miles
£4,200
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 77,000 miles
£9,991
MINI Hatch COOPER D**£0 TAX, HIGH MPG** 1.5 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,445 miles
£12,995
MINI Countryman JOHN COOPER WORKS - MASSIVE SPEC !! 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 73,999 miles
£10,599
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 17,537 miles
£16,980
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,952 miles
£9,850
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 25,930 miles
£7,695
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 63,545 miles
Latest MINI ArticlesView more
Feature
Mini GP video review
Rory Reid encounters the most bonkers Mini ever. Watch our full review of the Mini Hatch, the fastest most powerful production Mini to date,
11 Dec 2019
Review
Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Mini Hatch a small car that’s great to drive and has plenty of substance to back up the quirky style. Find out why in our detailed expert review.
10 Dec 2019
Review
MINI Clubman hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Clubman is Mini’s take on the prestige family hatchback, meaning it plays rival to popular cars like the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class and
25 Sep 2019
Review
Mini Convertible (2018 - ) review
The Mini Convertible is one of the UK’s most popular soft-top cars, and as a small, sporty convertible, competes with everything from the Fiat 500C to
13 Jun 2019