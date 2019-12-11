MINI Hatchback used cars for sale
With 9,900 used MINI Hatchback cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand MINI Hatchback cars for sale
£3,800
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 62,500 miles
£4,490
MINI Hatch One 1.6 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 56,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (57 reg) | 127,000 miles
£5,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 78,000 miles
£3,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D London 12 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 63,000 miles
£700
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 153,000 miles
£6,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 89,863 miles
£4,889
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 47,450 miles
£31,355
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr [Chili Pack] - 16IN ALLOYS - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
2014 (64 reg) | 36,365 miles
£43,085
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr [Chili/Media Pack XL] - LED HEADLIGHTS - CHILI PACK
2016 (16 reg) | 19,832 miles
£35,276
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr [Chili/Media Pack] - XENONS - MEDIA PACK - CHILI PACK
2014 (64 reg) | 62,280 miles
£590
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 121,000 miles
£5,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 39,265 miles
£995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (163 g/km, 116 bhp)
2004 (53 reg) | 102,000 miles
£5,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 102,000 miles
£4,995
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper SD Avenue 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 89,000 miles
£1,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 123,486 miles
£15,999
MINI Hatch John Cooper Works 2.0 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 39,817 miles
£7,500
MINI Cooper S Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,616 miles
£9,000
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 45,280 miles
£12,800
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 14,903 miles
£8,500
MINI Hatchback 1.2 One 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 40,223 miles
£995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 153,000 miles
£8,800
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 5dr [Media Pack XL]
2017 (67 reg) | 65,266 miles
Latest MINI ArticlesView more
Feature
Mini GP video review
Rory Reid encounters the most bonkers Mini ever. Watch our full review of the Mini Hatch, the fastest most powerful production Mini to date,
11 Dec 2019
Review
Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Mini Hatch a small car that’s great to drive and has plenty of substance to back up the quirky style. Find out why in our detailed expert review.
10 Dec 2019
Review
MINI Clubman hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Clubman is Mini’s take on the prestige family hatchback, meaning it plays rival to popular cars like the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class and
25 Sep 2019
Review
Mini Convertible (2018 - ) review
The Mini Convertible is one of the UK’s most popular soft-top cars, and as a small, sporty convertible, competes with everything from the Fiat 500C to
13 Jun 2019