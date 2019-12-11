Automatic MINI used cars for sale
With 2,797 used Automatic MINI cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale
£6,500
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S Hatchback 3dr Petrol Automatic (187 g/km, 175 bhp)
2008 (58 reg) | 24,319 miles
£4,950
MINI Hatch One 1.6 ONE 3d 98 BHP H/P FROM £95.37 PER MONTH
2010 (60 reg) | 47,000 miles
£20,608
MINI Countryman Cooper S, Huge Specification, Heated Leather, Chilli Pack, Nav, Parking Sensors 2 2.0 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,821 miles
£18,495
MINI Hatch Cooper S COOPER S 2.0 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 4,500 miles
£13,490
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Auto (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 14,595 miles
£16,499
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Seven 5dr Auto Satellite Navigation
2017 (67 reg) | 14,046 miles
£7,691
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 90,308 miles
£9,900
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 75,441 miles
£7,250
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 43,800 miles
£17,999
MINI 2.0 Cooper S Works Convertible 2dr Petrol Auto (s/s) (210 ps)
2017 (17 reg) | 8,000 miles
£10,499
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 COOPER D 5d 114 BHP AUTOMATIC
2015 (65 reg) | 49,775 miles
£6,990
MINI Hatch Cooper 2.0 COOPER SD 3d 141 BHP
2012 (61 reg) | 54,687 miles
£13,999
MINI Convertible 2.0 Cooper S Auto (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,425 miles
£4,495
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER S 3d 172 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 92,596 miles
£8,799
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper SD (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 48,000 miles
£10,980
MINI Clubman 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 6dr
2015 (65 reg) | 37,999 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 110,000 miles
£3,450
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 58,000 miles
£6,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 89,863 miles
£4,889
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 47,450 miles
£6,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 39,265 miles
£5,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 102,000 miles
£12,800
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 14,903 miles
£9,950
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D ALL4 5dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 36,880 miles
Latest MINI Articles
