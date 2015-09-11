Automatic Lotus used cars for sale
With 3 used Automatic Lotus cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lotus cars for sale
Latest Lotus ArticlesView more
News
Frankfurt Motor Show 2015: Lotus 3-Eleven
Lotus reveals its fastest-ever production car at the Frankfurt Motor Show
11 Sep 2015
I Bought One
I bought one - Lotus Exige
Buying a Series Two Lotus Exige is a lifelong ambition achieved for Quintin, so is ownership all it’s cracked up to be?
10 Oct 2014
Review
Lotus Exige S Coupe (2013 - ) review
Read the Lotus Exige S (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
18 Nov 2014
Review
Lotus Evora Coupe (2009 - 2013) review
Read the Lotus Evora coupe (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and
07 Jan 2015